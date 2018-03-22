Taxation discussion in Athens on March 28

The French-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFHEL) is organizing a round-table discussion in Athens, titled “Recent Developments in Issues of Corporate Taxation and Procedures,” to take place on Wednesday, March 28.



The keynote speaker will be the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis.



For more information, call 210.362.5516 or email ccifhel@ccifhel.org.gr.