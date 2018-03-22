Greek-American community continues efforts to highlight Turkish aggression

As Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras broaches the issue of Turkey’s ongoing detention of two Greek soldiers as well as the recent spike in Turkish aggression in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean at a meeting of European Union leaders, in Washington the Greek-American community continues its efforts to highlight Ankara’s provocations.



US Representative Gus Bilirakis, a Republican from Florida, recently submitted into the Congressional Record a February 27 letter from the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) to President Donald Trump urging the White House to condemn Ankara’s behavior.



“Since Turkey's Presidential referendum vote, [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan's government continues to ignore and violate long-standing international law and treaties – a threat to regional security and an impediment to regional interests, stability, and prosperity,” said Bilirakis, one of the co-chairs of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus.

Bilirakis said that the United States, and its regional allies, should be better prepared to respond with targeted sanctions and foreign aid restrictions for any nation that transgresses international law, including NATO-ally Turkey.



AHI President Nick Larigakis hailed the initiative.



“We applaud Congressman Bilirakis for his staunch advocacy of Greece and Cyprus and for calling out Turkey as a threat to regional security and condemning Turkish aggression,” Larigakis said. “We sincerely thank the congressman for entering our letter into the Congressional Record and his support,” he added.

