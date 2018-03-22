Turkish F-16s harass Chinook carrying Greek army chief

In the latest in a series of Turkish transgressions on Thursday, two Turkish F-16s harassed a Chinook helicopter that had been carrying the head of the Hellenic Army, Lieutenant General Alkiviadis Stefanis, along with other senior military officials.

The Chinook had been carrying the officers from the small island of Ro to Rhodes when the violation took place.

Flying at an altitude of around 2,500 to 3,000 feet, the pilots of Turkish F-16s called on the helicopter to withdraw, claiming that it was in Turkish airspace.

The Turkish jets were chased off by Greek aircraft in line with international rules of engagement.

