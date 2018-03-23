Existing legal procedures in the handling of child victims of sexual abuse in Greece take too long and are potentially traumatizing in and of themselves, while the quality of psychological support made available to the victims of sexual abuse or assault leaves a lot to be desired.



The testimony of an experienced psychiatrist, published in today’s Kathimerini, gives cause for sadness. In his interview with the newspaper, the head of the Council of Europe’s Lanzarote Committee speaks of conditions that are reminiscent of the 19th century.



The Greek state and Greek society at large ought to be ashamed of the situation.



Authorities must take immediate action to bring the criminal code up to date, to streamline legal proceedings and to ensure the availability of specialized staff. At the same time, they must launch initiatives that will help to change the overall mentality toward the matter.