Bill links fines for driving violations to income of offender

A bill approved in Parliament late on Thursday night cuts fines for highway code offenses for those on medium to low incomes and increases them for wealthier motorists.

According to the provisions of the bill, fines for motorists with an annual income of up to 50,000 euros will be 50 percent smaller than they are now. Reductions will not apply, however, for penalties for drink driving and running red lights or stop signs.

Those with incomes of between 50,000 and 100,000 euros will see their fines for traffic offenses doubled and those with incomes of more than 100,000 will see fines triple.

The changes passed into law late on Thursday as part of a bill that restricts the operation of ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Beat.