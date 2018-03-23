Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias was holding talks with his counterpart in Skopje, Nikola Dimitrov, in a meeting on Friday that was scheduled to last one hour but is expected to take longer as the two officials discuss a set of proposals for settling an ongoing dispute over the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Kotzias arrived at the FYROM capital on Thursday on what was the first direct flight between Athens and Skopje in nearly 12 years and attended a dinner hosted by his counterpart that ran on for more than two hours.

Friday’s meeting will be followed by talks between the two countries’ diplomatic delegations and then a joint press conference.

Athens is confident that the visit will prove fruitful as it presents its proposals to the other side, even though it expects significant resistance to its demand for an amendment to clauses of FYROM’s constitution deemed to express irredentist aspirations.