Cypriot FM, Israeli PM hold talks in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks at his office in Jerusalem on Thursday with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, his office announced, with the agenda focusing on regional developments and the strengthening of bilateral ties in energy and emergency response to natural disasters.

The meeting took place ahead of a fourth summit between the leaders of Israel, Greece and Cyprus, which is due to be held in Cyprus in the coming months.

“We respect the rights of Cyprus in its various maritime zones and believe that the signing of our bilateral agreement with Cyprus on the delimitation of the EEZ already in the year 2010 speaks for itself,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a post on Twitter.