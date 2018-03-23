Current account deficit widens in January

Greece's current account deficit widened in January compared to the same month a year earlier on the back of a worsening in the trade and services balances, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.



Central bank data showed the deficit at 586 million euros from a deficit of 340 million euros in January 2017. Tourism revenues fell slightly to 153 million euros from 158 million in the same month a year earlier.



"The rise in the deficit of the balance of goods is primarily accounted for by an increase in the negative oil bill, and secondarily, a rise in the deficit of the non-oil balance of goods," the Bank of Greece said.



It said exports of goods continued their upward course, increasing by 16.2 percent at constant prices year-on-year but at the same time imports, mainly of oil and ships, grew more.



In 2017 as a whole, Greece's current account deficit reached 1.5 billion euros, down by 418 million year-on-year.



[Reuters]