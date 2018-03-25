Throughout the crisis, the Greek public has been bombarded with fake news and wacky theories.



Traditional media outlets have come under fire from anti-systemic political forces and citizens in a state of desperation have often preferred the “truth” peddled by conspiracy theorists and websites of an extreme populist bent.



This is one of the main reasons why a large section of society still does not understand why the country’s economy collapsed and we entered the crisis in the first place – and it is certainly one of the reasons why we still haven’t managed to recover from it.



Common sense, prudence and positivity have lost a lot of ground in this country but real change will not come with a shift in the political landscape alone. We need a change of mentality that will see the number of people who believe in chemtrails shrink.