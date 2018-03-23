NEWS |

 
Greek authorities seize 11 kg of heroin at Athens airport

TAGS: Crime

Greek authorities have seized 11 kg of heroin hidden in the luggage of a British citizen at Athens International Airport, police said on Friday.

Police said the 38-year-old man, who flew to Athens from the Pakistani city of Lahore via Doha, is part of a broader heroin ring trafficking drugs from Asian countries to Greece. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Authorities also confiscated 300 euros, 84,000 Pakistani rupees ($730) and two cellphones. [Reuters]

