Pavlopoulos satisfied with EU message to Turkey

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos greeted with satisfaction Thursday’s statement by the European Council on Turkey, saying it reflects European solidarity, as he hosted a meeting with the new Defense Minister of Cyprus, Savvas Angelides on Friday in Athens.



Pavlopoulos expressed his joy to Angelides, as “your visit in Athens comes at a moment when solidarity in the framework of the EU became apparent, particularly on the issues of Cyprus.



“It is important that the EU, following the recent events and the attitude of Turkey toward the Republic of Cyprus, has taken a stand that is clear on what the sovereignty of an EU member-state is and why Cyprus as a member-state determines its sovereignty, so anything concerning the land, the air and the sea is also determined by the European acquis communautaire,” Pavlopoulos explained.



Angelides responded that the summit’s message to Turkey has been the outcome of the close cooperation between Greece and Cyprus as EU members and the imposition of the principles of the bloc.