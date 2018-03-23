Guard attacked at Trikala prison

A probe was launched on Friday into an incident at the main prison in Trikala, central Greece, after an inmate attacked a guard with a razor blade, leaving him with neck injuries.



According to reports the inmate, a Greek national, lunged at the guard with the concealed weapon after the latter agreed to a meeting with the prisoner, who had asked to discuss a personal matter.



The guard’s injuries were said to be minor.



However, the incident has fueled concern about security at Greek prisons, coming just a couple of weeks after reports said that a guard was whipped by inmates at Attica’s Korydallos Prison.



The Justice Ministry said the prison officer in question denied that report, though he was allegedly advised not to file a complaint by other guards who had feared reprisals by other inmates.