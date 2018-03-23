Igoumenitsa awarded for sustainable urban mobility planning

The port of Igoumenitsa in northwestern Greece was one of three European cities to receive the European Commission’s annual award for sustainable urban mobility planning this week.



The awards, which went to Igoumenitsa, Vienna and the Romanian city of Turda, were announced at a ceremony in Brussels last Wednesday.



Igoumenitsa was awarded for its “exemplary work in communicating the benefits of sustainable mobility to residents, including those who live in nearby small towns,” Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said.



“Residents could avail of free transfer by bus at selected times, take part in cycling events held along the city’s coastal front, and join a cultural hike through the forest,” she said.