A little-known far-right group has claimed responsibility for an arson attack on Thursday afternoon against an Afghan community center on Halkokondyli Street, in central Athens, that caused significant damage but no injuries.



The group, Krypteia, claimed responsibility for the attack on the premises of the center in a telephone call to the iefimerida.gr news website on Friday.



The same group claimed responsibility for an attack last November on the home of an 11-year-old Afghan boy who had been chosen to carry the Greek flag at an Ochi Day parade the month before.



It appears that the assailants started the fire by pouring flammable liquid onto the door of the center, which is located on the fifth floor of an apartment block, before setting it alight.



The fire that ensued destroyed furniture and computers but caused no injuries as no one had been there at the time.



According to the United Nations refugee agency, however, the center had been “full of people, including children,” not long before the attack.