POTUS hosts Greek Independence Day celebration

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Archbishop Demetrios of America during a Greek Independence Day celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. Addressing hundreds of prominent Greek-American community members, Trump hailed the event as an occasion to remember the historical and cultural values that bind Greece and the US. "Whatever challenges we might face anytime in the future, we will face them together as members of a great community of nations," he said. [ANA-MPA]