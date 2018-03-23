ATHEX: Benchmark remains red

The benchmark of the Greek stock market endured a ninth consecutive southbound session on Friday, a sequence unseen since summer 2014. It has now fallen to its lowest point for the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 785.72 points, shedding 0.23 percent from Thursday’s 787.50 points. On a weekly basis it contracted 3.46 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index declined 0.11 percent to 2,016.58 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.42 percent.

The banks index climbed 1.58 percent, with Eurobank rising 4.24 percent, Alpha ascending 1.28 percent and Piraeus improving 0.88 percent. PPC gave up 3.08 percent, Grivalia Properties decreased 2.79 percent and Jumbo lost 2.59 percent.

In total 59 stocks posted gains, 48 took losses and 26 stayed put.

Turnover came to 331.4 million euros due to the 231.9-million-euro package for Thessaloniki Port’s sale.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index shrank 0.65 percent to 67.36 points.