Greek PM urges Turkey to respect international law

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday send a strong message to Turkey to stop its illegal activities in the Aegean and to respect international law.



Tsipras made the call during a visit to Psara, an islet northwest of Chios in the eastern Aegean, on the March 25, 1821 anniversary of Greek independence from Ottoman rule.



Greece has the capacity to safeguard its sovereign rights and territorial integrity, Tsipras said.



Speaking on the issue of the two Greek soldiers detained in Turkey after accidentally crossing the border earlier this month, he said the government was making every possible effort to make sure they return home as soon as possible.



Meanwhile on Sunday, the annual military parade was held in Athens to commemorate the Greek independence war.