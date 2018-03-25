Sports Digest: Kokkinakis stuns Roger Federer

TENNIS: Greek Australian Thanassis Kokkinakis stunned world n.1 Roger Federer at the second round of the Miami Open in three sets (3-6, 6-3, 7-6) on Sunday. After this result Federer dropped from the summit of the global ranking and announced he will not compete in this year’s French Open.

BASKETBALL: Olympiakos won the women’s Greek Cup on Sunday beating PAOK 68-53 in Sunday’s final.

WATER POLO: Olympiakos won the 19th Greek Cup in its history downing challenger Glyfada 14-8 in the final on Sunday, after defeating Vouliagmeni in the semifinal on Saturday.