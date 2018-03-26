Hurriyet report on ‘the convicts of Moria’ ahead of Varna meeting

The dire conditions in which thousands of migrants and refugees live at the Moria camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos is the main story on the front page of Hurriyet newspaper published ahead of the European Union summit with Turkey on Monday.

The report, which is titled “The convicts of Moria,” says conditions at the overcrowded facility pose a risk to the health and safety of migrants. It also features allegations of sexual harassment against female migrants.

The bloc holds an uneasy summit with Turkey at the Bulgarian Black Sea resort of Varna, when it is likely to provide Ankara with fresh cash to extend a deal on Syrian refugees but deflect Turkish demands for deeper trade ties and visa-free travel to Europe.