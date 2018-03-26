23-year-old woman injured in drive-by shooting in Menidi
Online
A 23-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in the northwestern suburb of Menidi early Monday and police were searching for four suspects in the attack, officials said.
A 23-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in the northwestern suburb of Menidi early Monday and police were searching for four suspects in the attack, officials said.
The incident, which is believed to involve members of the Roma community, took place at 12.30 a.m. when the woman was hit in the leg with a shot fired from a passing vehicle, officials said.
No more details were immediately available about the case.