Contract workers hold work stoppage on Tuesday

TAGS: Protest, Strike

Contract workers employed at municipalities across Attica will stage a work stoppage from 11 a.m. to the end of shift on Tuesday demanding the permanent hiring of contract workers by local authorities and the immediate recruitment of more staff to plug gaps in services.

Their labor union, OTA, will stage a protest rally at Omonia Square, in central Athens, starting 12 noon.

