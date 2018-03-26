WHAT’S ON |

 
Fun Math | Athens | March 27

Photo: Odile Brehier

Mathematician and author Stamos Tsitsionis will be giving a presentation at The Hub Science initiative on “Humor and Math,” on Tuesday, March 27, starting at 8 p.m. The former Moraitis School and Athens College teacher will be addressing questions such as what makes a joke funny and whether a sense of humor can be explained mathematically. The presentation is in Greek and is free of charge.

The Hub, 5 Alkminis, Kato Petralona, tel 210.341.1009, www.thehubevents.gr

