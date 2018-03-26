WHAT’S ON |

 
Jacques Tati’s ‘Playtime’ | Athens | March 27

TAGS: Film

Celebrated French filmmaker Jacques Tati’s 1967 comedy “Playtime,” a study on six encounters in Paris between the legendary Monsieur Hulot and a group of middle-aged American women, is being screened at the George Zongolopoulos Foundation on Tuesday, March 27.

The free-of-charge screening starts at 5.30 p.m. and is in French with Greek subtitles.

George Zongolopoulos Foundation, 49 Dimokratias, Palaio Psychico, tel 210.671.2210

