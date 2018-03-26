Cyprus and Israel stage joint military exercise

Cyprus and Israel on Monday launched a joint military exercise, dubbed “Onisilos-Gideon,” officials said.



A statement by the Ministry of Defense said the three-day exercise is conducted within the framework of the annual military cooperation between the two countries.



The exercise takes place within the Nicosia Flight Information Region and in much of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, involving personnel and means of the National Guard as well as aircraft of various types of the Israeli Air Force, it said.