Prosecutor appeals decision to acquit Amvrosios over homophobic rant

A prosecutor of the misdemeanors court in Aigio, western Greece, has appealed an earlier court decision to acquit Amvrosios, the controversial bishop of Kalavryta, on the charge of inciting hatred against gay people.



That decision had cleared Amvrosios of violating the anti-discrimination law regarding the incitement of hatred, sparking indignation among rights groups and political parties in Greece.



The case referred to an online post by Amvrosios in 2015, while Parliament debated the legal status of same-sex unions.



“Do not go near them! Do not listen to them! Do not trust them! They are the damned members of society!” he said in a rant which also described homosexuals as “monstrosities of nature.”



“They are psychologically and spiritually unwell! They are people with a mental disturbance,” he said.