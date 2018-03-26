WHAT’S ON |

 
Three Greek Women | Athens | March 27

In celebration of the centenary of the birth of Greek composer, pianist and teacher Rena Kyriakou, the Athens Concert Hall introduces two lesser-known but equally important female composers – Mario Foscarina Damaschino (1850-1921) and Eleni Lambiri (1889-1960) – in a concert with the Athens Philharmonic, conducted by Byron Fidetzis, and pianist Giorgos Constantinou. Tickets cost 8-25 euros.


Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

