Three Greek Women | Athens | March 27
In celebration of the centenary of the birth of Greek composer, pianist and teacher Rena Kyriakou, the Athens Concert Hall introduces two lesser-known but equally important female composers – Mario Foscarina Damaschino (1850-1921) and Eleni Lambiri (1889-1960) – in a concert with the Athens Philharmonic, conducted by Byron Fidetzis, and pianist Giorgos Constantinou. Tickets cost 8-25 euros.
Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr