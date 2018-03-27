Two of the perpetrators of an attack on an anarchist squat in Piraeus in February, which injured three people, have been identified as members of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, Kathimerini understands.

One of the pair was identified as a 26-year-old member of Golden Dawn’s Piraeus chapter. The man was wearing a crash helmet at the time of the attack though the visor was up, showing his face, the victims said.

The second suspect is believed to be a member of GD’s hard core, according to police who found his fingerprint on another crash helmet at the scene of the Favela squat in Piraeus.

A one-time member of the party’s central committee and former driver of GD leader Nikos Michaloliakos, the second suspect has run for regional councilor on GD’s ticket in the past.

Last November, the suspect was identified as the leader of a gang of people who attacked a female lawyer defending victims of GD outside the Athens appeals court.