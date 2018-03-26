ATHEX: Index ends losing streak on thin trade

Investors finally put an end to the Greek bourse benchmark’s nine-session slide on Monday. The rise was led by bank and utility stocks, while mid-caps continued their descent. Trading volume was particularly low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 790.05 points, adding 0.55 percent to Friday’s 785.72 points.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.74 percent to 2,031.43 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 0.31 percent.

The banks index ended up 1.02 percent, with Alpha advancing 1.84 percent, Piraeus growing 1.46 percent and Eurobank improving 1.27 percent, just as National headed 0.77 percent lower.

OTE telecom jumped 3.64 percent, GEK Terna ascended 3.14 percent and Public Power Corporation moved up 1.63 percent. On the other hand Sarantis conceded 2.76 percent, Folli Follie dropped 2.17 percent and Jumbo surrendered 1.06 percent.

In total 59 stocks registered gains, 52 took losses and 20 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to just 40.5 million euros.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.24 percent to 67.52 points.