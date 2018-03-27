FYROM prosecutor probes Aktor scandal allegedly involving Gruevski

The Office of the Special Public Prosecutor in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia has opened an investigation into the selection of Greek construction company Aktor as the preferred bidder for the Demir Kapija-Smokvica highway project. Suspects include FYROM’s ex-prime minister Nikola Gruevski and former transport minister Mile Janakieski.



The prosecutor’s office announced last week that in 2012, when the project bids were discussed and evaluated, Gruevski is suspected of abusing his position influencing Janakieski who urged the members of the evaluation committee to favor the selection of Aktor instead of a bidder from Italy who had made a more beneficiary offer for the state.



Therefore, according to the prosecution, Aktor obtained a benefit of 7.8 million euros. The investigation is open against 10 individuals and four legal entities suspected of abusing their official position and of money laundering.



Last year a Greek corruption prosecutor charged Aktor with money laundering and fraud to the tune of 50 million euros for this case.