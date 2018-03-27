Mild tremor near Arta, in western Greece

A mild earthquake struck the towns of Arta and Preveza on Tuesday morning, without any damage reported.



The tremor took place at 11.10 a.m. and was measured at 3.9 degrees on the Richter scale. It was also felt on the seaside town of Parga, on the Ionian sea, according to reports.



Its epicenter was 32 kilometers northwest of Arta and its center was 10 kilometers below surface.