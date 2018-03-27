Sparti police busts antiquity smuggling ring, obtains precious statue
Police obtained an ancient statue from the Hellenistic times upon arresting an antiquity smuggling ring in Sparti, southern Peloponnese.
Last Friday police officers pretending to be interested buyers met with three people to negotiating the buying of the statue that according to archaeologists is of great value.
The three men, alleged to be actively seeking a buyer for the statue, were arrested at a central square in Sparti.