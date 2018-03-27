Sparti police busts antiquity smuggling ring, seizes precious statue
Online
Last Friday police officers posing as potential buyers met with three people to negotiate the purchase of the statue which archaeologists believe is of great value.
Police on Tuesday seized a statue believed to date to the Hellenistic era after breaking an antiquity smuggling ring in Sparti, in the southern Peloponnese.
Last Friday police officers posing as potential buyers met with three people to negotiate the purchase of the statue which archaeologists believe is of great value.
The three men were arrested at a central square in Sparti and detained on charges of illegally trading in antiquities.