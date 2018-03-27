Athens US Embassy building renovation begins

Artist rendering of the Athens Chancery Rehabilitation Project at completion.

The project of renovating the building of the US Embassy in Athens, on Vassilissis Sofias Avenue, is underway, the embassy announced on Tuesday.



The US administration has contracted US-based Caddell Construction company to renovate and rehabilitate the historic “Chancery” building, designed by Walter Gropius, and inaugurated on July 4, 1961.



This large scale project is expected to take approximately five years. During construction, the park area along Gelonos Street will be closed to the public, the embassy announced.



The US Embassy has pledged to return the area to our neighbors in excellent condition.