Bill on treatment of strays withdrawn after animal rights groups protest

A bill that had proposed changes to the treatment of pets and stray animals has been withdrawn from public discussion following vehement criticism by animal rights groups about its provisions.

Agricultural Development Minister Vangelis Apostolou said on Tuesday the legislation would be reviewed and reopened to debate once the contentious provisions have been revised.



The Ecologist Green party had described the bill as "unacceptable" with animal rights groups highlighting 14 aspects of it that they object to.

The bill, in its current form, seeks to prevent citizens and animal rights groups from helping strays, by imposing fines or even prison fines for such actions, the groups note.