Kotzias: Greece considering seeking damages from Turkey over coast guard vessel

Greece is considering seeking compensation from Turkey for the coast guard vessel a Turkish ship rammed off the Imia islets in the Aegean last month, according to a document submitted to Parliament by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

In the document, dated March 20, Kotzias writes that Greece's foreign ministry services are examining all aspects relating to a possible claim for compensation suffered by the Hellenic Coast Guard vessel as a result of the incident on February 12.

Kotzias added that the Foreign Ministry was taking all possible action to protect Greece's national interests.

The document was a response to a question tabled by conservative New Democracy MP Yiannis Antoniadis.

