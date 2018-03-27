Turkish reports say Greek soldiers could face up to five years

There is concrete evidence to support charges against the two Greek soldiers detained in Turkey after crossing the border earlier this month, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said Tuesday citing an unnamed judicial source.



According to the same source, the sentence for the alleged offense is five years in prison. No more details were available about the alleged offense.



According to the report, a court on Tuesday extended the detention of the two soldiers on the grounds that since they do not have a legal residence permit, they could run away when they are released.