Homeowner, 88, charged in shooting of burglars

A prosecutor filed criminal charges on Tuesday against an 88-year-old man who fired shots at two burglars that entered his house on Monday in Glyfada in southern Athens.

According to reports, the man appeared frail in court and told the prosecutor that he opened fire fearing for his life, and had no intention to kill.

However, the man was indicted on charges of intended physical injury, illegal possession and use of a weapon and perjury.

The two burglars – an Albanian national, 28, and a Greek, 18 – were arrested by police at a hospital where they had gone for treatment, as one of them suffered a light injury to his arm. Both were indicted on burglary charges.