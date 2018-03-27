Orchomenos mayor says school water clean

The mayor of the town of Orchomenos in central Greece said Tuesday that chemical tests on the water supply at local schools were clean and that the reason for the mass illness of a large number of students on Monday was most likely a virus.

Speaking to a local TV station, Loukas Yperifanos said that he had not been immediately informed about the incident on Monday at the high school in the local community of Akraifnio where 45 of 60 students fell ill, running high temperatures and suffering from dizziness, nausea as well as body pains.

Local health authorities took water samples from the village and the school while classes were canceled.