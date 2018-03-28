PM’s visit to Albania put off

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s official visit to Albania, where he was scheduled to meet his counterpart Edi Rama, has been postponed until after Greek Orthodox Easter, with no precise dates released as yet.



It is clear the postponement is directly linked to difficulties in the negotiations between Athens and Tirana over the demarcation of the two countries’ exclusive economic zones (EEZs). The talks have stalled over objections by Albanian President Ilir Meta, who cites a ruling by the Albanian Constitutional Court that ruled an older agreement between the two countries was unconstitutional.



The court said the 2009 deal, which created EEZs, settled maritime borders and delineated the continental shelves of each country, was in breach of the constitution and international norms.