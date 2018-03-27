ATHEX: Second day of bourse gains

Stocks at Athinon Avenue rose in a more uniform fashion on Tuesday, at one point sending the benchmark as high as the 800-point mark. However, the momentum didn’t last, and the main index had slipped back down again by the closing.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 794.56 points, adding 0.57 percent to Monday’s 790.05 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.64 percent to 2,044.52 points.

The banks index improved 0.49 percent, led by National that increased 1.16 percent. Piraeus grew 1.01 percent, Eurobank climbed 0.26 percent and Alpha edged 0.06 percent higher.

There was a significant gains for Hellenic Exchanges (up 3.23 percent), Sarantis (2.48 percent) and OPAP (2.32 percent), while GEK Terna fell 2.67 percent, ADMIE Holdings slipped 2.38 percent and OTE telecom conceded 1.05 percent.

In total 70 stocks went up, 39 took losses and 26 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 57.6 million euros, up from Monday’s 40.5 million euros.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.35 percent to 67.37 points.