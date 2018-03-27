MULTIMEDIA |

 
Law professors issue cry for help to save historic school

Desperate professors at the Athens Law School issued a letter Tuesday to all competent authorities protesting the prevalent state of lawlessness on the premises of the emblematic institution. In the letter addressed to judicial authorities, ministers, the mayor of Athens and Greek police, 93 law professors said that criminal acts are committed daily, including drug offenses and acts of violence "right next to the area where law is taught and studied by tomorrow’s civil servants, judges and lawyers in the country."

