Police examining remnants of bomb that went off near courthouse after online claim

Greek Police are examining the remnants of a bomb which detonated on Saturday in a sentry-box near the Athens Evelpidon court complex after learning about it from an online claim of responsibility by new guerrilla group.

The explosion, which does not appear to have caused any injuries, was claimed by an as yet unknown group calling itself Circle of Asymmetric Urban Warfare-Informal Anarchist Federation-International Revolutionary Front/FAI-FAR.

In the claim on an anarchist website, the group said it had placed a homemade bomb, comprising half a kilo of gunpowder and a timer behind the court complex last Saturday.

It said it knew the device had gone off but had been unaware of its impact "as our act was silenced by the status quo."

The group said the act was an act of solidarity with several jailed anarchists, including Constantinos Giagtzoglou, a 29-year-old being detained for sending a letter bomb to former prime minister Lucas Papademos last year, and in protest at a police crackdown on anarchist squats in Athens, Thessaloniki and Volos.