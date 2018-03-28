Man, 60, gets suspended sentence after spearing cat

A 60-year-old man from Karditsa, central Greece, trapped a cat in a home-made cage in the yard of his home before spearing it with a harpoon, according to local reports.

According to Thessaliatv.gr, Ermioni Gianakkou, a representative of the animal rights groups Diasozo (I save) visited the scene of the attack and said the cat had been speared through the stomach.

The cat underwent surgery to remove the spear and is being treated for shock.

The 60-year-old was given a one-year prison sentence, which was suspended, and fined 5,000 euros.

The offense came after two Greek soldiers who were caught on video abusing a dog and throwing it down a cliff in Konitsa, northeastern Greece.