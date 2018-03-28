Kammenos orders readiness exercise off Dodecanese islands

Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos has ordered a military exercise code-named Pyrpolitis (Fire-raiser) to be carried out in the Aegean off the Dodecanese islands.

Units of all three branches of the armed forces will participate in the exercise.

According to sources, the exercise will involve a Hellenic Navy frigate, assault and transport helicopters, a Zubr military hovercraft which will be carrying members of the special forces and will be aided by Hellenic Airforce planes.

Kammenos ordered the exercise following a long meeting on Tuesday with top armed forces officers.

During the meetings, activities in the broader region, including the movements of Turkish vessels, were discussed, sources said.

Members of the military's rapid response Force Delta were also on standby.