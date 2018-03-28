Exxon Mobil's Ocean Investigator arrives in block 10 of Cyprus EEZ

The Ocean Investigator research vessel chartered by Exxon Mobil is in block 10 of Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) where it will begin exploratory activities, according to the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC).

Nicosia has reserved the area until April 20 with a Navtex. The ship set sail from the port of Limassol on Tuesday night. It had docked at the southern port on March 14.

Meanwhile, the Med Survey research vessel chartered by ExxonMobil, also departed from Limassol on Tuesday destined for Piraeus, having completed environmental research in block 10.

