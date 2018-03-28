World Docs | Athens | March 29-31

The International Documentary Festival of the Peloponnese is starring at the capital’s Trianon cinema from Thursday to Saturday, featuring 15 award-winning selections from around the world, with a special tribute on Saturday to the theme of health. Screenings start at 5 p.m. daily and admission costs 5 euros per day.





Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & Patission, tel 210.821.5469