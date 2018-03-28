Greek Docs | Athens | March 29 - April 1

The cream of the crop of Greek documentaries from 2013 to the present are being screened at the Technopolis cultural complex from Thursday, March 29, to Sunday, April 1, in an event organized by the Greek Documentary Association, the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival and the City of Athens. Thursday’s program starts at 6 p.m. with a free master class (in English) by award-winning Danish editor Niels Pagh Andersen. On Friday, screenings start at 5.30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. Some of the documentaries have English subtitles. Admission costs 5 euros per day or 15 euros for all four days.





Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.347.5518