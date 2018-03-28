Kaminis urges PM to help combat Athens drugs problem

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis has sent a letter to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras calling for immediate measures to combat the proliferation of the public use and dealing of drugs in the capital.

Kaminis described the problem as “unprecedented” with central neighborhoods of Athens having been transformed into drug dealing havens.

He also accused the ministries of health and civil protection of having no plan to deal with the problem and of lacking the will to do so.

“After all that we discussed during a meeting a year ago, the situation is, unfortunately getting worse,” Kaminis said in the letter, which was also signed by 18 prominent Athenians.

