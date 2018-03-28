Lesvos authorities on alert after the arrival of 300 migrants and refugees

Authorities on Lesvos have been put on high alert after the arrival of some 300 refugees and migrants on eight boats at different points on the eastern Aegean island since Tuesday midnight.

The arrivals have created a headache for authorities at the Moria hotspot which is already overcrowded with 5,300 people.

According to local reports, the migrants and refugees arrived from the Turkish coast. Local authorities said the large number of arrivals was due to the loosening of security measures in the neighboring country.

