Police looking for suspect in knife attack outside Iranian embassy

A man with a knife attacked two staff outside the Iranian embassy at the Psychiko suburb of Athens on Wednesday and then fled, police said.



One of the victims was injured in the face and the other in the stomach, police said. There was no immediate information on their condition.



It was not clear what the motive for the attack may have been.



Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the assailant, believed to be an Iranian native around 50-years-old.